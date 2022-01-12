Families must be supported with rising energy costs – O’Neill

Sinn Féin Leas-Uachtarán Michelle O’Neill has reiterated the need to support workers and families as they struggle with huge hikes in energy prices.

Speaking after meeting the Utility Regulator and Consumer Council with Caoimhe Archibald MLA, Michelle O’Neill said:

“Today, I met with the Utility Regulator and Consumer Council on the huge pressures facing workers and families from global hikes in the cost of gas, oil and electricity.

“I made it clear that we need solutions to cut household energy costs to support people who are struggling with soaring energy costs.

“Sinn Féin have already called on the British government to scrap VAT on energy bills which would immediately cut household costs by five percent.

“They should also introduce a windfall tax on energy generators, similar to that introduced in other European states, with the money raised being redirected towards tackling fuel poverty.

“Our Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey will bring a plan to the Executive tomorrow for a further scheme to help 280,000 people to heat their homes.

“This has been a difficult winter for many families, and we need to look at all measures to try to limit the impact and ensure people can heat their homes and put food on the table.”