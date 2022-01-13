Rise in number of people experiencing homelessness in Dublin a big concern - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin Housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin TD has commented on the publication of the figures on the homeless situation in Dublin by the Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE).

The figures for November 2021 reflect the ongoing monthly rise in the number of households experiencing homelessness. The figures show 4,019 households living in emergency accommodation across the Dublin region. This includes 1,930 children.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“For the past four months we have seen the number of adults, children and families living in emergency accommodation across the capital steadily increase. In November 2021 6,498 adults and children were sleeping in emergency accommodation, a rise of 621 in just four months. The numbers are reflective of the rise across the state.

“The DRHE report also outlines the length of time families remain living in this accommodation. It is hugely concerning that 408 adults and children are stuck in emergency accommodation for more than a year.

“This figure rises to 747 adults and children trapped in this accommodation for more than two years. 421 children have spent two Christmases and two birthdays sleeping in emergency accommodation. This is not acceptable.

“The Minister for Housing needs to provide a more detailed analysis as to why so many families remain in emergency accommodation after two years.

“We also need to see a greater focus on prevention. More must be done to prevent families entering this situation in the first place. The speedy passage of the Simon Communities bill through the Oireachtas must be facilitated by the government.

“We also need to see an increase in the delivery of real social housing by local authorities and approved housing bodies. Not more HAP tenancies and not more long-term leasing.

“The targets for Housing First must also be more ambitious. Too many single adults are experiencing homeless, with the DRHE figures showing that 184 single adults were using emergency accommodation for the first time in November."