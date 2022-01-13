Flynn welcomes publication of mental health crisis plan

Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn has welcomed the publication of the mental health crisis plan and said it’s vital that the actions outlined are implemented.

The party’s mental health spokesperson said:

“I welcome confirmation that the mental health crisis services plan has now been published and includes clear targets that need to be met.

“These targets need to be acted on, including rolling out street triage teams, emergency department mental health workers and community-based crisis services to ensure people have support.

“There is a clear need for local and accessible mental health services across the north as the number of people on waiting lists continues to grow.

“I will be pressing the health minister to ensure that crisis services are interlinked with addiction and wider mental health services.”