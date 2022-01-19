Boylan welcomes move to support Bus and Coach operators

Sinn Féin MLA Cathal Boylan has welcomed moves to finally provide additional support to bus and coach operators during Covid-19.

The Newry and Armagh MLA said:

"I welcome that action is finally being taken to provide additional support to the bus and coach sector during Covid-19.

"Sinn Féin has consistently called for support for private bus operators who continue to be hard hit by Covid, and have waited far too long for additional support.

"The Infrastructure Minister must ensure that bus operators are properly supported following widespread criticisms of previous schemes she brought forward.

"Sinn Féin will continue to call for hard-hit workers and businesses to get the support they need to recover from Covid-19.”