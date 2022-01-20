Sheehan welcomes funding boost for Special Educational Needs

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has welcomed today's announcement by finance minister Conor Murphy which will see an additional £18 million of funding to support children with special educational needs.

This money forms part of a £40 million funding package for education.

The West Belfast MLA said:

“I welcome this funding announcement of more than £18 million to support children with special education needs in our schools

“Children and young people with special educational needs have been hit hard by the pandemic and the disruption it has brought and I’m glad they have been prioritised in this funding boost.

“I also welcome the announcement of an additional £26 million which will go towards the safe reopening of our schools.

“Today's funding announcements will support our schools in continuing to provide first-class education and learning to children and young people."