O'Dowd calls on the Economy Minister to scrap proposals to end student support payments

Sinn Féin MLA John O'Dowd has called on the DUP economy minister to scrap plans to end Education Maintenance Allowance and Student Maintenance Grants.

The Upper Bann MLA said:

“The DUP economy minister must scrap any proposals that would end funding for Education Maintenance Allowance and Student Maintenance Grants.

“Young people should not pay the price for funding losses resulting from the Tory/DUP Brexit mess.

"These student support payments help students get to University and College and any decision to cut them would see many students from low-income backgrounds simply priced out of education.

“While these are draft proposals, the Minister needs to realise that students are currently filling out applications and considering their course options, therefore any threats to cut support may put people off from applying.

“Sinn Féin will continue to stand up for students and we will continue to oppose these proposals.”