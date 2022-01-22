Minister must take decisive action to give clarity to the Leaving Certificate class of 2022 - Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD
Sinn Féin spokesperson on Education Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire TD has urged the Minister for Education to put students at the centre of the debate about this year’s Leaving Certificate.
This Tuesday, Teachta Ó Laoghaire will bring forward a motion to the Dáil that seeks to secure a choice for this year’s Leaving Cert students between calculated grades and written examinations.
The Cork South-Central TD said:
“The Leaving Cert class of 2022 cannot continue to be left in limbo by the Minister for Education. Now is the time to reassure them and provide some clarity.
“That is why Sinn Féin will bring forward a motion calling on her to do just that, which will be debated in the Dáil on Tuesday.
“The message from Leaving Cert students could not be any clearer; they need a choice, between written exams and calculated grading, in recognition of the significant disruption they have experienced in their learning over the last two years due to Covid-19.
“The findings of a poll by the ISSU, the largest representative body for second-level students on the island, this week show that over two thirds of Leaving Cert students want a hybrid exam model this year.
“These voices must be listened to. The Minister for Education’s proposal of traditional exams simply cannot go ahead.
“The Minister and her Department continue to act as though this has been a normal academic year for Leaving Cert students, when we know that it has been anything but.
“A significant proportion of students have lost teaching time due to personal self-isolation or self-isolation of their teachers, coupled with school closures in their fifth year.
“There are many students who - completely outside of their control - simply have not had the opportunity to cover the curriculum in its entirety.
“I call on all TDs to support Sinn Féin’s motion, which would mandate the government to listen to the voices of students and ensure that the class of 2022 get clarity and a Leaving Cert based on choice.”