Independent investigation required into Iveagh House event - John Brady TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Defence John Brady TD has reiterated his call for an independent investigation to be carried out into the gathering which took place in Iveagh House in June 2020.

He has written to the Taoiseach this evening to make this view known.

Teachta Brady said:

“I believe that it is inappropriate that the current Secretary General of the Department of Foreign Affairs is the person who has been appointed to carry out an investigation into the gathering which took place in Iveagh House in June 2020.

“I strongly believe that the public interest can only be served by a fully independent investigation, chaired by a person outside of the Department of Foreign Affairs.

“This is a view which I have raised on a number of occasions at the Foreign Affairs Committee, and which is now backed by members of the government parties; based on their public commentary over the weekend.

“I have this evening written to the Taoiseach to express this view. It is time that he took action to ensure this matter is addressed.”