Retention of Waterford-based Search and Rescue a welcome decision - David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin TD for Waterford David Cullinane has welcomed the government's decision to change the specifications for the next phase of the Search and Rescue tender to include retention of the existing four bases.

Teachta Cullinane said that this reflected the strong representations from the south east when members across counties and parties came together to say that the existing bases were needed.

Teachta Cullinane said:

"The decision by ministers to specify retention of all four Search and Rescue bases in the next tender phase is a very welcome clarification.

"It is essential that the Search and Rescue Service is maintained in Waterford.

"There were fears that one base could be scrapped but thankfully that has been avoided following strong representations from TDs and senators across the south east.

"It is great news that all four bases will be retained with no threat to the Waterford-based Rescue 117 service.

"I look forward to seeing the tender documentation reflect this important decision."