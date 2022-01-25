All surgeries must start again in University Hospital Kerry immediately - Pa Daly TD

Sinn Féin TD for Kerry Pa Daly TD has called for all surgeries to start again in University Hospital Kerry immediately.

Teachta Daly said:

“Almost six months ago, elective and non-emergency surgeries in UHK were cancelled for a ‘few days’.

“Now in January 2022 there is still no date, or even a plan, for surgeries to recommence.

“In order to have a safe and fully functioning Emergency Department that can deal with all the cases brought to its door, UHK must conduct surgeries that ensure the resources and the skills necessary for acute care are available within the hospital.

“It is therefore essential that elective surgeries resume in the hospital without delay.

“We have been told in no uncertain terms that an Emergency Department becomes unsafe without the skill for surgical acute care to back it up. I am aware of the concerns of Consultants and staff in UHK regarding this in particular.

“I am calling on Minister Donnelly and the HSE to take whatever steps are necessary to ensure that UHK, and the people of Kerry, have a viable emergency department and functioning Model 3 hospital.”