Car tax penalty due to MOT backlog totally unfair to drivers - Kimmins

Sinn Féin MLA Liz Kimmins has stated that drivers getting Car Tax penalties because of the Vehicle testing backlog is unfair and needs addressed.

The Newry and Armagh MLA said:

“People need a valid MOT in order to tax their vehicle. And while the DVA asks for drivers to contact them if they need an urgent MOT to do this, many others have found themselves fined for not getting a test in time, due to the MOT backlog.

“The Minister needs to work with DVLA to address these unfair penalties which have been issued due to circumstances out of the driver's control, there needs to be better communication between DVA and drivers on what to do in this situation.

“It’s vital that the MOT backlog is urgently addressed so people can get timely access to a driving test and not have to worry about being unfairly penalised.”