CSO housing completion figures show scale of challenge facing government - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has commented on the publication of the CSO new dwelling completions for the last three months of 2021, stating that the figures show "the scale of the challenge facing the government in terms of housing delivery".

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“Despite the surge in completions in the last three months of 2021, overall housing completions are down marginally on 2020.

“The completion rate of 20,433 shows the scale of challenge facing the government in terms of delivering the 40,000 new public and private homes Sinn Féin believes are required to tackle the housing crisis.

“The Minister for Housing has not yet released figures with the total output of social homes for 2021. However, based on the quarterly information released, we do not believe the number of homes delivered will be adequate.

“Furthermore, no affordable homes to buy were delivered last year and just 65 cost rental homes were.

“It is clear that the government must do more to ensure that a significant amount of more social and affordable homes to rent and to buy are delivered in 2022.

“It cannot continue to rely on the private sector to meet this housing need.”