Archibald welcomes extension of Omicron Hospitality Scheme to include hotels

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed the extension of the Omicron Hospitality Scheme to include hotels.

The party's Economy Spokesperson said:

"I welcome Executive approval for Finance Minister Conor Murphy's proposal to include NI tourism certified hotels in the Omicron Hospitality Scheme.

"The scheme has also been extended to include sports clubs that operate a bar or restaurant and have a liquor licence and that received less than £50,000 in total from the Department for Communities Sport Sustainability Fund last year.

"LPS will directly contact hotels from next week to verify their details to enable payments to be made.

"I have highlighted the need for support for businesses impacted by the most recent restrictions and I am glad the Finance Minister has moved to put in place this important support via LPS.

"I will continue to make the case to the Economy Minister that his department must now step up and support other businesses that have been under pressure, including the travel sector.

"Throughout the pandemic Sinn Féin has worked to support businesses to protect jobs and support workers and families."