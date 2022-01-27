News emergency services are being temporarily withdrawn from Daisy Hill hospital ‘deeply worrying’ - Kimmins

Sinn Féin MLA Liz Kimmins has said that news that emergency services are being temporarily withdrawn from Daisy Hill hospital is ‘deeply worrying’.

The Newry/Armagh MLA said:

“Today we have learned that emergency general surgery is to be temporarily withdrawn from Daisy Hill hospital in Newry at the end of February.

“While the trust is proposing this as a temporary measure, it represents a significant loss of important services at the hospital.

“This measure is just another reminder of the chronic staff shortages across health and social care.

“The Southern Health Trust has confirmed that only two out of the six general surgery consultant posts at the hospital have been filled.

“Sinn Féin have been consistent in their calls for the Minister of Health and his department to come forward with their workforce plan as a matter of urgency.

“I reiterate that call today. We must have a workforce plan if we are to stop this loss of vital services across health and social care.”