Dublin Homelessness Report shows worrying trends - Eoin Ó Broin TD

The latest Dublin Regional Homeless Executive Homelessness Report released this weekend shows ‘very worrying trends’ according to Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD.

The report highlights a steady rise in homelessness for single people, families and children during 2021, a dramatic drop off in exits from homelessness compared to 2019 and 2020 and a very high level of long term homelessness.

Deputy Ó Broin said:

“In December, there was a slight but welcome drop in the number of adults and children in emergency accommodation.

“However, the latest Dublin Regional Homeless Executive Homelessness Report - released this weekend - shows very worrying trends which demand urgent attention.

“Throughout 2021 adult, child and family homelessness increased, particularly after Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien ended the Covid-19 ban on evictions.

“Most alarming is the dramatic drop off in exits of people out of homelessness. The report states that in 2019 the average monthly number of exits from emergency accommodation was 141. In 2020 the number was 186.

“Last year, the number of people leaving emergency accommodation each month averaged just 58, and in December it was 46.

“Given that the number of Notices to Quit and evictions is rising, if the low level of exits continues it will result in a significant increase in the number of people experiencing homelessness this year.

“The report also shows that at the end of last year 20% of both single people and families were in emergency accommodation more than two years. Many of these people have been homeless for three and in some cases four years.

“No person should be in emergency accommodation for longer than six months. To achieve this, the government must dramatically increase the delivery of social housing and housing first tenancies.

“Government must also do more to reduce the flow of people into emergency accommodation. Minister Darragh O’Brien should fast track Sinn Féin’s Family Homeless Prevention Bill and the Simon Communities Homeless Prevention Bill, both of which passed second stage in the Dáil last year.”