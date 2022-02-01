John Brady TD welcomes Amnesty International report on Israel’s policy of apartheid against Palestinians

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Foreign Affairs, John Brady TD, has welcomed the publication of a new Amnesty International report, Israel’s apartheid against Palestinians: Cruel system of domination and a crime against humanity.

The Wicklow TD said:

“I welcome this new report from Amnesty International, which interrogates the record of the Israeli state in relation to its treatment of the Palestinian people. It is a record of a continuing litany of crimes against humanity.

“What emerges is a damning indictment of an apartheid state, intent on the oppression and complete domination of the Palestinian people.

“As damning as the report is, sadly it comes as no surprise to those of us who watch what is happening on the ground in Palestine. The fragmentation of the Palestinian lands, the dispossessions, the suppression of political and civic activity.

“Not since the world recoiled at the horrors of Apartheid South Africa, has such a systematic attempt to control a people been witnessed.

“I want to add my voice to the recommendations of the Amnesty International report.

“Israel needs to immediately end its apartheid policies against the Palestinian people. It needs to end the use of discriminatory legislation which targets Palestinians.

“The Israeli state must immediately end its annexation of Palestinian lands, as a prelude to the ending the building of illegal settlements on seized Palestinian lands.

“We need to see and end the collective punishment of the people of Gaza, by lifting the blockade and other restrictions on the movement of the population.

“I support the call by Amnesty International for the UN Security Council to impose targeted sanctions against Israeli officials implicated in the crime of apartheid. The UN Special Assembly on Apartheid needs to be re-established.

“The international community also needs to repudiate the designation by Israel of the six Palestinian NGOs as terrorist organisations.

“This is a blatant attempt to suppress human rights organisations who are involved in essential work in highlighting the human rights abuses of the Palestinian people.

“I call on the Irish Government and Minister Coveney to add their support to the conclusions and recommendations contained within this report.

“Ireland’s role on the UN security must be made to mean something, the Minister needs to begin to challenge the international inertia that exists in relation to challenging Israel on its human rights record.

“Ireland must also use its influence at the EU to speak out on Israel’s record of apartheid. It is simply unacceptable that an international body that lauds the cause of human rights is content to ignore one of the worst instances of crimes against humanity which is taking place in the world today.”