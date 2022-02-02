Pa Daly TD questions lack of Investment in Kerry

Pa Daly, Sinn Féin TD for Kerry, has called into question the lack of IDA visits or investment in infrastructure across the county to promote industry and smaller enterprise.

Teachta Daly said:

“There has been much talk of a post-pandemic boom globally, and the Central Bank has predicted that our economy is set for significant growth over the next three years.

“Consumer spending is set to increase 6.5% per year until 2024; domestic firms will add 167,000 jobs; and GDP will rise by 8.7pc this year, 5% in 2023 and 6% in 2024, we hear.

“We are assured that the budget will go into surplus in 2023 and wage rises are set to offset price increases in home heating and electricity bills.

“Unfortunately, this recovery appears to be ‘K’ shaped according to some economists, meaning that those at the top are faring incredibly well through this boom while others are facing severe financial hardship and cannot afford to live. The wealth gap is increasing sharply.

“Across the country we are hearing good news about new jobs and increased investment. US Pharma giant Lilly is investing €400m in manufacturing operations in Limerick; I welcome this as it will benefit the region as a whole and provide a much needed boost for Shannon Airport.

“Earlier today, Minister McConalogue was in Ros an Mhíl, Galway to announce a €25m investment in a deep-water quay facility. This facility is hoped to not only expand the number and type of fishing vessels but allow for the development of offshore wind farms.

“The IDA made one e-visit to Kerry up to the end of September 2021. This matched one visit for all of 2020. The IDA created 50 jobs in Kerry for 2021 and 69 for 2021, which compares poorly to the rest of the country.

“The Shannon Taskforce was to be established as part of the Programme for Government, however, the taskforce has not yet produced any development plans or conducted any meetings to discuss development of the area.

“I have asked Minister Varadkar for another update on the taskforce, highlighting the urgency.

“Kerry cannot continue to be ignored, and in particular the North Kerry region requires investment and focus to bring employment to the area and enable the communities there to thrive and participate in the forecasted economic boom.”