Obligation on us all to tackle epidemic of domestic violence in Ireland - Ní Chuilín

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has urged the public to have their say in the New Domestic and Sexual Abuse Strategy and Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy consultation.

The North Belfast MLA was speaking after attending a walk in memory of Caoimhe Morgan alongside party colleague Gerry Kelly MLA.

Carál Ní Chuilín said:

“Today we walked alongside the family and friends of Caoimhe Morgan to offer our support and to shine a light on and call for an end to domestic violence and gender-based violence towards women and girls.

"I would urge anyone that is suffering abuse or feeling unsafe at home to please reach out to the many confidential support services.

“If we are to break the cycle of male violence against women, we need to develop an enforceable, zero-tolerance approach towards misogyny and sexism. That’s to end all violence against all women in all of its forms.”

Gerry Kelly added:

“Regretfully the truth is violence against women and girls, the threat of violence against women and girls, and the fear of violence against women and girls is all too common.

“Men need to call out gender-based violence, it is not up to women to keep themselves safe it is men’s behaviour that needs to change.

"There remains much work to be done and there is an obligation on us all to work collectively to tackle the epidemic of domestic violence in Ireland.”