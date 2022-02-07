RTÉ Investigates domestic violence programme demands urgent response from government – Kathleen Funchion TD
Responding to the broadcast of RTÉ Investigates ‘Domestic Violence – A Year of Crisis’ programme this evening, Sinn Féin spokesperson on Children, Disability, Equality, Integration and Youth, Kathleen Funchion TD has said that issues raised by the programme demand an urgent response from Government.
Teachta Funchion said:
“Tonight’s programme highlights significant issues in the availability and supply of domestic violence refuge spaces in this State. It follows the tragic murder of Ashling Murphy and the irrefutable tsunami of domestic violence reports during the pandemic.
"The women and children featured in tonight’s programme faced prolonged mental, physical, sexual and economic abuse from their partners and in some cases as a direct result of the pandemic, are exceptionally brave for sharing their stories. Their stories cannot be ignored and warrant an immediate response from Government.
“Tonight we saw the vital role refuges play in protecting women, their children and providing them with the tools to get out of violent homes and rebuild their lives. What is most distressing, however, is the shocking lack of refuge spaces and supports provided to victims as highlighted by the programme.
“Just last week Minister O’Gorman confirmed to me in Ministers questions that he is due to publish Tusla’s Domestic Violence spaces review. This needs to be published immediately along with the Minister’s plan to increase refuge spaces and provide every county with a domestic violence refuge.
"Women and children fleeing domestic violence deserve the highest level of care and support possible. We are failing them.
“We cannot allow women to be continually turned away from refuges and I am calling on the Minister to act on the findings of tonight’s programme without delay."
“We must do better.”