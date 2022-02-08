Recommendations of Housing Committee Homeless report remain unrealised - Eoin Ó Broin

Sinn Féin Housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin TD has called on the government not to delay any longer in the implementation of the 17 recommendations of Interim Report on Homelessness published by the Oireachtas Housing Committee in April last year.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“The cross-party Interim Report on Homelessness was published ten months ago.

“The report was drafted after listening to evidence and testimony from academics and service providers.

“The agreed report contained 17 recommendations that the Committee believed, if implemented, would make a real difference for people experiencing homelessness.

“Some of the key recommendations included giving consideration to extending the moratorium on evictions, the establishment of an independent inspection regime under the auspices of HIQA, the phasing out of private emergency accommodation and access to housing support workers for all those experiencing homelessness.

“Unfortunately, the vast majority of these recommendations remain unimplemented and appear to have fallen on deaf ears.

“The Department of Housing’s official homeless report indicated that homelessness was on the rise again up to the Christmas period last year.

“More must be done to both prevent people entering homeless in the first place and to ensure more permanent exits from homeless services.

“This afternoon the Oireachtas Housing Committee will again hear from stakeholders including the Simon Communities of Ireland, Focus Ireland, Mendicity, Novas, the DRHE and the Department of Housing.

“The hearing will provide Committee members with the opportunity question the Department of Housing and to assess what is necessary to ensure that the 17 recommendations of the Interim Report are fully implemented without any further delay.”

Please see Interim Report below

https://data.oireachtas.ie/ie/oireachtas/committee/dail/33/joint_committee_on_housing_local_government_and_heritage/reports/2021/2021-04-20_interim-report-on-homelessness_en.pdf