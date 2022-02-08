British Government must stop dragging its feet on Acht Gaeilge- Reilly

Sinn Féin MLA Aisling Reilly has said the British government must stop dragging its feet and get on with implementing its commitments and legislate for an Acht Gaeilge.

The West Belfast MLA said:

''Today the British Government has said once again that it intends to legislate for Acht Gaeilge before the next Assembly Election.

“That legislation needs to faithfully reflect what was negotiated and agreed by the two governments and the political parties in the New Decade New Approach.

“Irish Language legislation is crucial to delivering rights and guaranteeing protections in law to an ever-growing community of Gaeilgeoirí across our island.

“The Irish language community have been waiting 15 years for the British government to live up to its promises to bring forward an Acht Gaeilge.

“The British government needs to end the delays, honour its commitments and implement its agreements and end the denial of rights to the Irish Language community.”