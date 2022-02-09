Protocol brings opportunities to create jobs for local businesses - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said there needs to be a greater focus on the potential and the protections of the Protocol for businesses in the north.

Speaking following the publication of a report by Westminster’s Public Accounts Committee on the impact of Brexit, the party’s economy spokesperson said:

“A fresh report by a Westminster committee has exposed the rise in costs and bureaucracy for businesses in Britain as a result of Brexit and the likelihood that it will only get worse.

“This is the real outworking of the Brexit championed by the DUP and the Tories.

"Local businesses in the north have the unique opportunity to continue trading into the EU single market through the Protocol and the benefits that brings to create jobs and attract investment.

“People and businesses want and need solutions in the talks between the EU and the British government and that should continue to be the focus in the days ahead.”