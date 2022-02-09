Sinn Féin proposes the introduction of a Cost of Living Cash Payment - Pearse Doherty TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Finance Pearse Doherty TD has said that there is a need for the introduction of a Cost of Living Cash Payment to help workers and families with the increasing cost of living.

Speaking this evening, Teachta Doherty said:

“For months now, we in Sinn Féin have been warning the government about the increasing cost of living.

“Instead of taking decisive action, the government have put their head in the sand and have allowed rents, childcare costs and energy costs to spiral out of control.

“They just don’t get it. They don’t understand the pressure that workers and families, who need action now, are under.

“The €100 electricity credit per household is better than nothing, but it is simply not enough to meet the challenge that households are facing.

“Sinn Féin is proposing a package of measures to get money back into people’s pockets now when they need it.

“A Sinn Féin government would make direct Cost of Living Cash Payments to support workers and families; in addition to making the already announced €100 electricity credit available.

“An individual on an income of up to €30,000 would receive a Cost of Living Cash Payment of €200, and an individual on income of between €30,000 to €60,000 would receive a Cost of Living Cash Payment of €100.

“This payment - along with our proposal to put a month’s rent back in people’s pockets and axe the Carbon Tax hike due in May - would give hard pressed workers and families the break they so badly need.”