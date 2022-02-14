Reilly Welcomes Irish Language accommodation for Gaeilgeoirí at Queens University

Sinn Féin MLA Aisling Reilly has welcomed confirmation that Queens University will introduce a scheme for Gaeilgeoirí to be housed together in its onsite accommodation.

The West Belfast MLA said:

“I welcome the announcement that Queen’s University will deliver a residency scheme for Gaeilgeoirí.

“This is a really positive move and will help ensure increase the visibility of the language on campus.

“I wrote to the Vice-Chancellor urging the university to implement this scheme and I’m delighted have confirmed their intention to do that.

“I want to commend the ongoing campaign by students and staff, and in particular An Cumann Gaelach QUB, who worked so hard to make this happen.”