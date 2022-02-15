Kimmins supports bill to prevent increase in motor insurance prices

Sinn Féin MLA Liz Kimmins has said the passing of the Motor Insurance Bill will help prevent workers and families from facing further financial pressure.

The Newry and Armagh MLA said:

“We need to help people against additional pressures that are hurting those least able to pay the most.

"Sinn Féin supported this bill to prevent a rise in motor insurance premiums for workers and families.

“The passing of this bill will remove inconsistencies, which could have increased insurance prices by around £50.

"We are in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis.

“Sinn Féin will continue to support workers and families.”