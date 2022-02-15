Archibald: Increase in All-Ireland Trade is creating jobs and prosperity

The Sinn Féin MLA said:

"Over the past year there has been a significant increase in all-Ireland trade, the value of goods sold from north to south has increased by an unprecedented 65% to £3.35 billion between 2020 and 2021.

"This amounts to an increase of £3.6 million per day of trade in goods from north to south.

"The DUP constantly bemoans the problems of the Protocol, that only exists because of the Brexit they championed, yet three consecutive DUP economy ministers have done nothing about the opportunities it creates.

"These figures are more evidence that businesses north and south are adjusting to new trading realities and are seeking solutions, and are benefitting from the new arrangements.

"The sustained and rapid growth in all-Ireland trade is good for our economy and can create jobs and prosperity, it is time to focus on that."