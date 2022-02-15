Work set to begin on Belfast Transport Hub - Sheehan
Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has welcomed news that work is set to begin on the Belfast Transport Hub.
The West Belfast MLA said:
“I welcome news that work on the Belfast Transport Hub is set to begin.
“This new state-of-the art Transport Hub will replace the Europa Bus Centre and Great Victoria Street train station and will provide a significant economic boost to the area and create jobs.
“It will help improve people’s access to Belfast and help connect the city with the rest of the island.”