Work set to begin on Belfast Transport Hub - Sheehan

15 February, 2022 - by Pat Sheehan

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has welcomed news that work is set to begin on the Belfast Transport Hub.

The West Belfast MLA said:

“I welcome news that work on the Belfast Transport Hub is set to begin.

“This new state-of-the art Transport Hub will replace the Europa Bus Centre and Great Victoria Street train station and will provide a significant economic boost to the area and create jobs.

“It will help improve people’s access to Belfast and help connect the city with the rest of the island.”

