O’Neill extends condolences on the death of MLA Christopher Stalford

Sinn Féin Leas-Uachtarán Michelle O’Neill MLA has extended her condolences and expressed her sincere sadness on the passing of South Belfast MLA Christopher Stalford.

She said:

“On behalf of the Sinn Féin Assembly team I extended my condolences and expressed my sincere sadness to the DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson on the sudden passing of his party colleague and Assembly member, Christopher Stalford.

“His wife Laura and their four children are foremost in our thoughts and prayers this morning as they grieve the heartbreaking loss of a husband and father.

“We have worked with Christopher over many years since he entered political life first as a city councillor, and then Assembly member for South Belfast.

“His friends and colleagues throughout the world of politics will miss his political contribution, and his constituents his local efforts and leadership across South Belfast.”