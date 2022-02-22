Concerns over possible end to free testing – Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has expressed concern at the possible end to free COVID testing here in the north.

The party's chair of the health committee said:

“Boris Johnson's plans to end free Covid-19 testing in England is irresponsible and must not impact on testing here.

“This is in line with the reckless approach adopted by the Tories throughout the pandemic.

“It is important that at this point in the pandemic we maintain protections from the virus, particularly for the most vulnerable in our communities.

“Ending free testing and putting the costs on ordinary people who are already struggling with a cost-of-living crisis will act as a deterrent to people getting tested and could see an increase in the spread of the virus.

“It's crucial that we take independent, considered and sensible decisions so that we can safely reopen society for everyone.

“I have asked the Chief Medical Officer and Chief Scientific Officer to come before the health committee to set out their views on testing and the safest exit from the pandemic.”