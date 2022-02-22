Milestone achieved as Stalking Bill passes Assembly – Ennis

Sinn Féin MLA Sinéad Ennis said a milestone has been achieved as legislation to introduce an offence of stalking passed the Assembly today.

The party’s justice spokesperson said:

“The introduction of new standalone stalking laws marks another milestone as we build a society that protects women and girls and tackles the behaviour of stalkers and abusers.

“For too long the north has been an outlier as the only jurisdiction on these islands without a stalking offence but that ends now.

“The passing of the Stalking Bill sends a very public message that stalking cannot, and will not be tolerated in our society.”