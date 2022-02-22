Proposed cuts to Irish language youth groups must be scrapped - Pat Sheehan

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has called for the Education Authority to urgently scrap plans to cut funding to Irish language youth groups.

The West Belfast MLA said:

"The proposed 98% cut to the budget of Glór na Móna by the Education Authority must be scrapped now.

"The DUP Education Minister, who is responsible for the Education Authority, must urgently intervene to ensure that this disgraceful cut does not go ahead.

“These proposals fly in the face of the Department of Education’s duty to encourage and facilitate Irish Medium Education and is yet another attack on the Irish language.

"Glór na Móna is invaluable to our community, it helps to empower and educate hundreds of young people through countless hours of youth and community work.

"The proposed cuts to the budget would jeopardise this work, with job losses and the withdrawal of opportunities for young people to flourish.

"Sinn Fein will continue to work alongside Glór na Móna to protect this crucial funding and ensure that they continue to thrive in our community.

"I am calling on people to attend the public meeting in support of Glór na Móna that will take place on Thursday at 7.30pm at its premises at Whiterock Close."