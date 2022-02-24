Russian invasion an act of naked aggression against a sovereign state - John Brady TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Defence, John Brady TD, has condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine, describing it as a naked act of aggression against a sovereign state driven by the Russian President Vladimir Putin's imperialist ambition.

The Wicklow TD said:

"I want to add my voice to the chorus of condemnation from all right thinking people of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"It is a naked act of aggression against the sovereign State of Ukraine. Whatever rationale that President Putin offers in his attempts to frame his actions, the reality is that Russia is giving vent to its leader's imperialist ambitions in the region.

"I support calls for the strongest possible sanctions to be taken against Russia. This attack is an assault on the rules based international order and must be universally condemned.

"The Europe that EU Member States such as Ireland have worked to build for mutual benefit, peaceful co-existence and co-operation is challenged by Putin’s aggression.

"The EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, has described the Russian assault as the darkest hours in Europe since the Second World War. There is no doubt that the actions of Russia represent the gravest danger.

"I will be meeting with Josep Borrell tomorrow and will be outlining Sinn Féin's support for EU sanctions against Russia."