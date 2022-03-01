Government just needs to set a date for Right to Housing Referendum - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has called on the government to just set the date for a referendum on the Right to Housing.

The issue has been discussed at length and civil society group Homes for Good have the legislation ready to go.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“Inserting the Right to Housing into the Constitution was endorsed by 84% of the Constitutional Convention in 2014.

“While enshrining the Right To Housing in the Constitution will not solve the crisis on its own, it would force the government to ensure that legislation and policy is proofed to ensure that it reasonably protects that right.

“It is a right that exists in plenty of other jurisdictions, including Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal and Sweden.

“The previous government ignored this recommendation and buried the report in the Finance Committee.

“The current government, instead of just setting a date for a referendum on a right to housing, have kicked a referendum on housing to the Housing Commission to discuss.

“This issue does not need to go to the Housing Commission. Homes for Good, a civil society campaign, have the wording for the legislation ready to go and have sent it to the Minister.

“The Oireachtas Housing committee has also considered this legislation with most of the Committee supporting it.

“The government now just needs to proceed and set a date for a referendum on a constitutional right to housing.”