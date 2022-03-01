New Lodge Six families deserve truth and justice – Ní Chuilín

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has expressed solidarity with the New Lodge Six families and said they should not have to wait any longer for truth and justice.

The North Belfast MLA said:

“The families of the six men killed by the British Army and loyalist gunmen in the New Lodge have waited almost fifty years for truth and justice.

“The courage and dignity of the families is in stark contrast to the shameful behaviour of the British system that has for decades resisted, covered-up and sought to thwart the families at every turn to ensure the truth is never told.

“Their courage outshines the shameful actions of Boris Johnson’s Tory government that today seeks to provide amnesty to the British soldiers that carried-out the atrocities in the New Lodge and all those who perpetrated British State murder in Ireland.

“The families of the New Lodge Six, like all relatives bereaved by the conflict, are entitled to the truth and justice and Sinn Féin will continue to support them.

“The British government needs to end its policy of frustrating families' demands for truth and get on with implementing the legacy mechanisms of the Stormont House Agreement without any more delays.”