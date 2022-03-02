British government needs to end delays and introduce Acht Gaeilge - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MP Michelle Gildernew has said the British government must stop dragging its feet and get on with implementing its commitments and legislate for an Acht Gaeilge.

The Fermanagh and South Tyrone MP was speaking after meeting with the British Minister of State for the north Conor Burns alongside party colleague Mickey Brady MP.

Michelle Gildernew said:

“Today Mickey Brady and I met with the British Minister of State for the north and told him it was beyond time the British government honoured their commitments made on introducing an Irish Language Act.

"Acht Gaeilge is long overdue.

“The Irish language community have been waiting 15 years for the British government to live up to its promises to bring it forward.

“We need to see genuine delivery and a recognition of rights without further delay.

“Irish Language legislation is crucial to delivering rights and guaranteeing protections in law to an ever-growing community of Gaeilgeoirí across our island.

“The British government needs to end the delays, honour its commitments and implement its agreements and end the denial of rights to the Irish Language community.”