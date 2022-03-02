Proposed cuts to Irish language youth groups must be scrapped- Maskey

Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey has called on the Education Authority to urgently scrap plans to cut funding to Irish language youth groups.

Following a protest outside the Education Authority offices this week, the West Belfast MP said:

"The proposed 98% cut to the budget of Glór na Móna by the Education Authority must be scrapped now.

"The DUP Education Minister, who is responsible for the Education Authority, must urgently intervene to ensure that this disgraceful cut does not go ahead.

“These proposals fly in the face of the Department of Education’s duty to encourage and facilitate Irish Medium Education and is yet another attack on the Irish language.

"Glór na Móna is invaluable to our community, it helps to empower and educate hundreds of young people through countless hours of youth and community work.

"The proposed cuts to the budget would jeopardise this work, with job losses and the withdrawal of opportunities for young people to flourish.

"Last night Belfast Sinn Féin councillors called for the issue to be discussed as a matter of priority with the Education Minister.”