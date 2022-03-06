Attack on pharmacist ‘shocking and appalling’ – Ní Chuilín

Sinn Féin MLA Caral Ní Chuilin has said an attack on a local pharmacist by a man armed with a knife on Saturday afternoon was “shocking and appalling” and called on anyone with information to pass it on to the police.

Caral Ní Chuilín said:

“I am shocked and appalled at yesterday’s attack by a man armed with a knife on local pharmacist Conor McAreavey.

“The Numark Pharmacy has provided an essential frontline service to the people of the New Lodge and Antrim Road for many years now.

“They stood with the community right through the pandemic at great risk to themselves.

“The owners and staff should be able to provide these essential services without fear of attack.

“I wish Conor a speedy recovery from his injuries. This incident could have resulted in even more serious injury or death and the person responsible must be brought to justice.

“I appeal to anyone with any information about the man responsible for this senseless and vicious attack to bring that forward to the police.”