‘Access to NHS dentists must remain priority’ – Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said all efforts must be made to ensure people can see a dentist when they need one through the NHS.

The party’s health spokesperson said:

“Reports that access to NHS dental care could be at risk is deeply concerning and totally at odds with the very ethos of the health service.

“The focus should be on ensuring that people can see a dentist when they need one through the NHS, not on their ability to pay for private care.

“The reckless decision by the DUP to walk out of the Executive is standing in the way of delivering a clear plan and work to recruit more dentists and dental nurses.

“They should get back to work and end the damage they are doing to efforts to transform health, tackle waiting lists and recruit more health workers.”