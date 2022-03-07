DUP plans to veto Integrated Education Bill a ‘shameful stunt’ – Sheehan

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has branded attempts by the DUP to use the petition of concern to veto the Integrated Education Bill as yet another 'shameful stunt’.

Pat Sheehan said:

“It’s shameful that the DUP is trying to use the petition of concern to block a bill on Integrated Education.

“The irony is, the DUP are using a mechanism which has not been deployed in this mandate in an effort to prevent children being educated together.

“This is yet another example of the DUP’s opposition to progressive change.

“The DUP is bringing its internal turmoil, dysfunction and disarray into the Assembly and into our education system. Other parties have worked collectively to help ensure that families who wish to send their children to an integrated school will have that choice.

“While the DUP, driven by electoral panic, are appealing to the most backward-looking elements of unionism, Sinn Féin in partnership with other progressive parties will continue to play our part in breaking down barriers across society and building a shared future for all.”