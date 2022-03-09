Public inquiry must be held into Pat Finucane murder - Kelly

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has welcomed news that legal action on the British government’s decision not to hold a public inquiry into Pat Finucane’s murder is set to go ahead in June.

Gerry Kelly said:

“The British government’s refusal to honour its international obligations has frustrated the families of victims who are searching for the truth about the killings of their loved ones.

“More than three decades on a full and properly human rights compliant investigation into Pat Finucane’s killing has yet to be carried out.

"The British Government need to end their stalling tactics and fulfil the promise it made many years ago and hold a full and independent public inquiry into the killing of Pat Finucane.

“The Finucane family has campaigned with courage and dignity for decades. They simply want the truth behind the murder of their father, husband and brother.

“The British government must live up to its commitment and obligation to implement the legacy mechanisms agreed in the Stormont House Agreement in a human rights compliant manner.”