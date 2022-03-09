McGuigan welcomes passing of Climate Change legislation

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has welcomed the passing of Climate Change legislation.

The party's environmental spokesperson said:

"The passing of this Bill is as welcome as it is overdue. For far too long the north has been the only part of these islands, indeed one of the only parts of Europe, without climate change legislation.

"I'm particularly pleased that through a series of amendments we have delivered ambitious, fair and deliverable climate change legislation, that protects farmers, workers and families.

"This is a Bill rooted on the principle of a fair transition to a net-zero society.

"The Bill includes a specific Just Transition Fund for Agriculture to support farmers in making necessary changes over the coming decades.

"The Bill also includes independent, expert oversight in the form of a Climate Commissioner and a Just Transition Commission.

"Climate change will present numerous challenges and opportunities in the coming decades but today is a vital and historic step in tackling the Climate Change crisis, not just for ourselves but for the future.”