Sheehan - Hungry and vulnerable children are the latest victims of the DUP's shameful protocol protest

The West Belfast MLA said:

"The Finance Minister set aside funding to tackle holiday hunger for 100,000 children and young people over the next three years, but this allocation cannot be made in the absence of an Executive.

"It is shameful that the DUP is putting narrow electoral concerns ahead of supporting tens of thousands of vulnerable children.

"The children of DUP MLAs might not have to face holiday hunger but as a result of the DUP's actions tens of thousands of other children will go hungry. It's time for the DUP to end their anti-people protest."