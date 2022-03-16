“All-Island Rail Review Must Deliver Rail For Navan” - MacManus

“All-Island Rail Review Must Deliver Rail For Navan” - MacManus

Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has called for the All-Island Rail Review to acknowledge the need to reopen the Navan Rail Line without delay. The Midlands Northwest MEP was speaking after visiting the rail line in Navan with his Sinn Féin colleague Cllr Edward Fennessy.

Speaking from Navan, MEP MacManus said:

“In our recent submission to the rail review Sinn Féin have made the case for improvements to the regional rail network that we believe to be crucial to this region’s economic future, in particular the reopening of the Navan Rail Line.”

“Sinn Féin fully back the reopening of the rail line as we believe such a facility from Dublin to Navan, directly and indirectly serving major towns such as Kells, Dunshaughlin, Ratoath and Ashbourne would deliver huge benefits for people living in County Meath.”

“Building a fit-for-purpose rail network in Ireland, with regular connections that make sense for local and regional travel, assisting business and tourism, ease of access for those with disabilities and relevant onward connections for passenger and freight, will increase the social, economic and educational opportunities for the region.”

“Rail can also play a major role in decreasing CO 2 emissions from the transportation sector and provide workers, families and communities an alternative and sustainable mode of transport. This is important as the Government has committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. In order to achieve this goal there will undoubtedly need to be significant changes made to reduce our emissions in the transport sector.

“The Navan rail line has been bogged down by review after review and the Government once again failed to give a firm commitment regarding this much needed infrastructure in last year’s National Development Plan announcement.”

“It is crucial that the All-Island Rail Review acknowledges the need to reopen the line without delay. Now is the time for action and for the Government to provide funding to deliver this vital and long overdue project.”

ENDS



Pictured at the Navan Rail Line are (L-R): Cllr Edward Fennessy and Chris MacManus MEP

