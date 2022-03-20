Government failing to act on Traveller Accommodation - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin Housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin TD has criticised the government for failing to act with any urgency on the implementation of the 32 recommendations of the Expert Group on Traveller Accommodation. His comments come as a Programme Board update was issued on the implementation of the report.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

“The Report of the Expert Group on Traveller Accommodation has been published since July 2019.

“It is clear that despite the creation of a programme board in 2021 to over the implementation of the recommendations of the report, progress has been glacial.

“Action has been completed on just three of the recommendations. The review by the Office of the Planning Regulator of Traveller Accommodation policies in the development plans was published in October 2021.

“The Department of Housing has reviewed the level of funding it provides for the provision of Traveller Specific Accommodation and it has reviewed how it disburses the funding for this accommodation.

“There has been no progress on the key issues related to planning, which is hugely disappointing.

“There must be changes made to the current Part 8 and the land disposal measures in order to remove the barriers that currently exist in terms of the delivery of homes for Travellers

“Meanwhile, Travellers continue to live in Dickensian 19th century conditions.

“Ultimately the responsibility for making sure there is tangible progress on the implementation of this report rests with the Minister for Housing.

“More than two and a half years on from the publication of this report we have yet to see any real progress on key issues.

“The Minister for Housing must publish quarterly progress reports on the implementation of the recommendations to allow the public, Traveller NGOs and Oireachtas housing committee to track progress."