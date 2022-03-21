Garrett backs fair pay for Council workers

Sinn Féin Councillor Matt Garrett has expressed solidarity to local Council workers who are on strike for fair pay and conditions.

Matt Garrett said:

“Council workers provide a vital public service to everyone in our city, such as bin collections, upkeep of our parks and facilities and much more.

“They deserve fair pay and conditions.

“Every effort must be made to support workers and their families particularly as cost of living and the price of heating homes and fueling cars continues to rise.

“Sinn Féin extends solidarity to our Council workers and we will be supporting them on picket lines.”