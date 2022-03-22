Archibald welcomes rates reliefs for businesses to takeover vacant properties

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has welcomed a plan by finance minister Conor Murphy to offer businesses 50% rates relief for two years if they set up in a vacant property.

The party’s economy spokesperson said:

“I welcome a plan by the finance minister to help boost high streets by giving businesses 50 percent rates relief for two years if they set up in a vacant property.

“Local businesses and high streets are at the heart of our towns, cities and villages and this plan can help them to grow, create jobs and address high numbers of vacant properties across the north.”