High Street Task Force Report provides a road map for regeneration - Kearney

Sinn Féin MLA Declan Kearney, and Minister in The Executive Office, has welcomed the launch of the High Street Task Force report and its recommendations as a road map which will help enhance cities, towns, and villages across the north.

The South Antrim MLA said:

"The High Street Task Force was established by the Executive to look at enhancing and investing in cities, towns and villages across the north.

"Our high streets in cities, towns and villages have changed over recent years as consumer behaviour has altered. It was recognised that this would require a strategic response, and a road map for longer term regeneration.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted our towns, cities, and villages, as the number of people using them has reduced, with serious repercussions for our local economy.

"The Task Force worked with relevant departments, business organisations, trade unions, chambers of commerce, and local councils to look at the issues affecting high streets and their changing use.

“It has been an excellent model of partnership and co design working. The report sets out a five-year plan for strategic regeneration.

“It is important that the 14 recommendations in this report are now taken forward to help with the revitalisation of cities, towns and villages as the economy and society recovers from COVID19, and we contend with the current cost of living crisis.”