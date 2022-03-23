Taoiseach must contact Boris Johnson today over British government's plan to restrict the movement of EU citizens in Ireland - Mary Lou McDonald TD

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald TD has said that the Taoiseach must contact the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson today over the British government’s plan to restrict movements of non-Irish EU citizens on the island of Ireland.

Teachta McDonald said:

“The British government is pushing forward with a requirement for EU citizens who are not Irish or British citizens to apply for travel clearance if they wish to travel from the south to the north of our island.

“This is a shameful situation.

“It undermines the Good Friday Agreement and the Common Travel Area, and creates significant restrictions on freedom of movement on our island.

“Are we really suggesting that Polish people who live and work in Lifford now need papers to travel to Strabane, or from Emyvale to Aughnacloy?

“It will be devastating for the tourism sector, particularly for counties like Donegal and along the border region. This could cost tens of thousands of jobs in a sector just barely getting back on its feet after Covid-19.

“Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has contacted the British government, but we need to do far more.

“The Taoiseach needs to pick up the phone to Boris Johnson today and marshal Irish diplomatic efforts against this decision.”