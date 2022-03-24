Passing of Safe Access Zones Bill progressive step forward - Kimmins

Sinn Féin MLA Liz Kimmins has said the passing of important legislation to establish safe access zones outside healthcare clinics is a progressive step forward.

The Newry and Armagh MLA said:

“Today we passed important legislation to establish safe access zones outside healthcare clinics to protect women.

“There has been a concerted campaign of intimidation and harassment against patients accessing their right to healthcare over recent months.

“No one should be faced with the type of disturbing imagery which has been displayed at these protests – patients and healthcare workers should be protected.

“This is a progressive step forward which will provide safe access zones for people seeking health care.”