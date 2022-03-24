Historic day as records from Historical Institutions will be protected by law - Dillon

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has welcomed the passage of a bill that will make it illegal to destroy any records from the Mother and Baby Institutions, Magdalene Laundries and Workhouses.

The Mid Ulster MLA said:

"This is a momentous day for the victims and survivors of the Mother and Baby Institutions, Magdalene Laundries and Workhouses.

"There are thousands, if not tens of thousands of adults on this island who do not know who they are, or where they come from. This law will hopefully give them the information that they have so long searched for.

"For decades, women and girls who had their children stolen from them were ignored by the state, whilst they and their children were denied the right to find each other.

"I am glad that we as an Assembly have taken action to ensure that this will no longer be the case. However, this cannot undo the trauma and the life-long impact that forced separation and illegal adoptions has had on adoptees.

"Victims and survivors have shown courage and determination in their pursuit of truth and justice. They have never given up despite being faced with the lies and cover-up by the Church and State.

"It cannot be understated how important any piece of information that can be recovered from these institutions is for the survivors.

"Sinn Féin will continue to support the victims and survivors of these institutions as we work to right the wrongs of the past."